Abercrombie & Fitch parent hires Kate Wagner as global comms head

Wagner will not also oversee IR, as previous comms head Pamela Quintiliano did.

NEW ALBANY, OH: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has hired Kate Wagner as VP of corporate communications.

Wagner joined the retailer on August 12, reporting to CEO Fran Horowitz. She is leading communications for the company globally and overseeing a team of five people. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. subsidiaries include Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister Co. and Gilly Hicks.

Wagner is responsible for all corporate reputation activities, crisis response and issues management, executive visibility and thought leadership, media relations and internal communications.

Most recently, Wagner was Levi Strauss & Co.’s VP of global corporate affairs. She worked at the company for nine years.

“I am looking forward to bringing the experience I gained in my career, particularly at Levi Strauss & Co., where I got to be a part of and learn from one of the best corporate affairs teams in the business,” she said. “My goal is to strengthen the foundation our team at A&F has built and grow the impact of the function as a strategic partner to the business.”

The last person to lead global communications at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was Pamela Quintiliano. However, her title was global VP of IR. As part of her role, Quintiliano was also in charge of investor relations, an area Wagner will not oversee. The company is looking for a new head of IR after Quintiliano left to join Macy’s as VP of IR this month.

“Comms used to be under IR here but over a period of time they realized that they needed dedicated corporate comms expertise and experience,” said Wagner.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. works with FTI Consulting, which is assisting the company with corporate communications, Wagner said.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates approximately 730 stores under its brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. In Q2, the company posted a loss of $16.8 million, compared with a profit of $108.5 million in the same quarter a year ago. Sales dropped 7% to $805.1 million, below analyst expectations of $844 million, according to FactSet.