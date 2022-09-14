Former Brunswick partners launch Jasper Advisors

Julie Andreeff Jensen and David Sutphen are co-CEO’s of the strategic advisory firm.

by Ewan Larkin 15 September 2022

Julie Andreeff Jensen and David Sutphen.
WASHINGTON: Julie Andreeff Jensen and David Sutphen have launched strategic advisory firm Jasper Advisors. 

Jensen and Sutphen are co-CEOs of the new shop, which will provide services such as executive communications and positioning, strategic comms, crisis management, philanthropy, corporate reputation and organizational change management. 

Jensen said the agency is not necessarily focused on specific industries, more so on working with different types of leaders. 

“We felt like there was a sweet spot for us to come in and help CEOs, nonprofit leaders, emerging businesses and prominent individuals with their reputation,” Jensen added. 

Client details were not disclosed, but Jensen said the agency’s roster includes prominent leaders in sports, entertainment and business. 

Jasper Advisors has four employees. While the staff is currently working out of Washington, DC, Jensen told PRWeek the firm will “go where the business is needed.”

Despite a few investment offers, Jasper Advisors launched independently. 

Jensen most recently served as SVP of external engagement and comms for the Washington Football Team, now known as the Washington Commanders. She also previously worked at Citadel as its first chief corporate affairs and comms officer. 

Sutphen was formerly chief strategy and engagement officer at 2U, the parent company of edX. He has also held SVP roles at Viacom and the Recording Industry Association of America.

Both Jensen and Sutphen worked at Brunswick Group as partners from 2009 to 2016. Sutphen was also head of the firm’s Washington, DC, office.


