NetBase Quid names Lei Li CTO

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA: AI-powered consumer and market intelligence platform NetBase Quid has named Lei Li as its EVP and chief technology officer.

Lei has worked at NetBase for 14 years, starting as a software engineer and serving most recently as SVP of engineering. During his time at the company, Lei has navigated changes with its engineering team, including the merger of Netbase and Quid.

As CTO and EVP, Lei will lead and manage the engineering, quality assurance, devops, AI, data science and linguistics and IT teams globally. He will be responsible for the company’s technological innovation and growth and oversee resource allocation and financial performance.

Lei previously worked as a visiting postdoctoral researcher at Microsoft Research Asia and as a research engineer at Hewlett-Packard Laboratories.

NetBase works with companies such as Ogilvy, T-Mobile, United Airlines and Microsoft.