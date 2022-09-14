NetBase Quid names Lei Li CTO

Lei is a 14-year veteran of the company.

by Natasha Bach 14 September 2022

rendering of the concept of data
(Photo credit: Getty Images).

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA: AI-powered consumer and market intelligence platform NetBase Quid has named Lei Li as its EVP and chief technology officer. 

Lei has worked at NetBase for 14 years, starting as a software engineer and serving most recently as SVP of engineering. During his time at the company, Lei has navigated changes with its engineering team, including the merger of Netbase and Quid

As CTO and EVP, Lei will lead and manage the engineering, quality assurance, devops, AI, data science and linguistics and IT teams globally. He will be responsible for the company’s technological innovation and growth and oversee resource allocation and financial performance.

Lei previously worked as a visiting postdoctoral researcher at Microsoft Research Asia and as a research engineer at Hewlett-Packard Laboratories.

NetBase works with companies such as Ogilvy, T-Mobile, United Airlines and Microsoft. 


