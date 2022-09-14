Strategic Elements hires Kathy Didawick

WASHINGTON: Public affairs agency Strategic Elements has hired a longtime Blue Cross Blue Shield Association political advocacy leader as a strategic partner.

Kathy Didawick spent two decades at Blue Cross, which represents nonprofit and for-profit health plans around the country, most recently as VP of political and external affairs. Didawick directed the organization’s political advocacy and political action committee engagement and lobbied on healthcare issues, the firm said in a statement.

In May 2021, she left Blue Cross and founded the Dovetail Group, “which pursues creative solutions that dovetail with your goals and aspirations for success,” according to her LinkedIn account.

Strategic Elements started working with Didawick after the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010 on issues affecting Blue Cross plans, according to John Stineman, Strategic Elements founder and chief strategy officer.

“A lot of the work that we do is in the zone of public policy or issues that are regulated by the government,” said Stineman, whose wife, Christine, is president and CEO of Strategic Elements. “So having someone of Kathy's caliber available for expertise and navigating the way messages are received inside the Beltway and with decision makers at the C-suite level across the country with major corporations was a pretty easy thing for us to wrap our heads around.”

Didawick described her time at Blue Cross as a “fulfilling and rewarding experience” but said she “wanted more flexibility” and the opportunity “to work with a smaller, woman-owned company was really something that was appealing.”

Didawick will work with Strategic Elements’ healthcare clients and try to bring in new clients, Stineman said. She also joins Kdence, the company’s political consulting agency.

“It just seemed like a really unique experience for me,” Didawick said of joining the agency. “I haven't been on that side of the equation.”