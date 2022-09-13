Changing the industry: Part 2 of a DE&I-focused podcast series

Speakers:
- Rosanna Fiske, global CCO, Royal Caribbean Group
- Steve Barrett, VP, editorial director, PRWeek
In this second podcast of our series devoted to the inaugural Changemakers program, in partnership with Google, PRWeek VP and editorial director Steve Barrett speaks with Rosanna Fiske, global CCO of the Royal Caribbean Group and member of the esteemed Changemakers Advisory Board. During their conversation, Fiske calls on the industry to bring the same forward thinking it does in so many other areas to the pursuit of DE&I. She highlights how the creation of a sense of belonging is vital to the retention of diverse talent. Additionally, she reminds us that meaningful, sustainable progress can only occur when all three elements of DE&I – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion – are pursued with the same vigor.
