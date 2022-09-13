Plus Communications brings on KC Jones Dennehy to boost grassroots work

Jones Dennehy will help to also lead the firm's third-party engagement work.

ARLINGTON, VA: Plus Communications has hired K.C. Jones Dennehy as MD on the agency’s public affairs team, effective on August 16.

In her newly created role, Jones Dennehy is reporting to Jamie Wren, partner, and Dave DenHerder, managing partner.

Jones Dennehy is working across all the firm’s public affairs units, supporting grassroots, coalition building and third-party recruitment efforts.

“There’s always room to grow in terms of managing coalitions, building new coalitions and finding more independent voices for our third parties,” Jones Dennehy said.

Before joining Plus Communications, Jones Dennehy was MD of new business at FLS Connect. She also served in the White House during former President George W. Bush’s administration as deputy associate director of presidential personnel.

Plus Communications, based in Arlington, Virginia, has more than 200 employees. The agency specializes in coalition building, grassroots mobilization, advertising, digital engagement, message development and media relations.