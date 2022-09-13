Plus Communications brings on KC Jones Dennehy to boost grassroots work

Jones Dennehy will help to also lead the firm's third-party engagement work.

by Ewan Larkin 13 September 2022

K.C. Jones Dennehy headshot
Jones Dennehy was MD of new business at FLS Connect.

ARLINGTON, VA: Plus Communications has hired K.C. Jones Dennehy as MD on the agency’s public affairs team, effective on August 16.

In her newly created role, Jones Dennehy is reporting to Jamie Wren, partner, and Dave DenHerder, managing partner. 

Jones Dennehy is working across all the firm’s public affairs units, supporting grassroots, coalition building and third-party recruitment efforts. 

“There’s always room to grow in terms of managing coalitions, building new coalitions and finding more independent voices for our third parties,” Jones Dennehy said. 

Before joining Plus Communications, Jones Dennehy was MD of new business at FLS Connect. She also served in the White House during former President George W. Bush’s administration as deputy associate director of presidential personnel.

Plus Communications, based in Arlington, Virginia, has more than 200 employees. The agency specializes in coalition building, grassroots mobilization, advertising, digital engagement, message development and media relations. 


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

L-R: Nadine Redd Blackburn and Emil Hill.

Weber Shandwick Collective expands, rebrands diversity offering

Jones Dennehy was MD of new business at FLS Connect.

Plus Communications brings on KC Jones Dennehy to boost grassroots work

Subway digital out of home advertising is part of the campaign.

Pinterest targets doomscrolling, mental health with Don’t Don’t Yourself

Gary Vaynerchuk discusses NFTs with Paris Hilton at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity this year. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Gary V: ‘I want to be the greatest creative relevance machine in the world’

In addition to the grant funding, the organization has published a guide. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Campaign for Southern Equality teams with The Ally Coalition for back-to-school push

The House has passed the legislation. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Zola invites senators to vote for marriage equality

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Could a Bell Pottinger situation happen again?

Could a Bell Pottinger situation happen again?

Bell Pottinger: the fall that changed PR

Bell Pottinger: the fall that changed PR

Sherry worked at Golin for more than a decade over two stints.

Golin alum Kevin Sherry joins Light & Wonder