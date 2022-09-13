Changemakers: A wake-up call on DE&I
The inaugural Google/PRWeek Changemakers program set out to recognize PR agencies that are moving the needle on DE&I. But the process showed there is still a long way to go before the sector can be considered genuinely diverse, equitable and inclusive.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>