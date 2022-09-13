Pinterest targets doomscrolling, mental health with Don’t Don’t Yourself

This is the company’s latest effort to combat the negative effects of social media on users’ mental health.

Pinterest has unveiled Don’t Don’t Yourself, a campaign designed to combat the negative effects of doomscrolling and rising mental health concerns.

The company partnered with Uncommon, a U.K. firm, to target “inner saboteurs” by encouraging people to “do,” rather than doubt, themselves. Pinterest collaborated with Mediahub on the campaign’s media strategy component.

Don’t Don’t Yourself consists of five films documenting the different saboteurs, including Inner Critic, Fear of Failure and Doomscrolling. The films attempt to highlight how Pinterest helps users overcome these obstacles through “the simple act of doing.”

Doomscrolling is a problematic news consumption activity with clear negative effects on a person’s physical and mental health. According to a recent study, 16.5% of participants showed signs of “severely problematic” news consumption habits, contributing to additional anxiety and physical distress.

The ad campaign, set to run in the lead-up to World Mental Health Day on October 10, will air in the U.S., U.K. and Germany across TV, cinema, video on demand, out of home, digital out of home and social media. Pinterest will showcase what it describes as an experimental exhibition, Escape the Doomscroll with Pinterest, in New York City from October 7-9.

Don’t Don’t Yourself is Pinterest’s latest effort to differentiate itself from its competitors and combat the negative effects of social media on users’ well-being. For Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Pinterest partnered with The Mental Health Coalition on content promoting mindfulness and digital wellness.

“Our latest campaign highlights how Pinterest is a different side of the Internet, where you can focus more on doing and less on viewing, where you can find what you love and forget about likes and where you can plan your life and try something new, free of judgment,” Pinterest CMO Andréa Mallard said in a statement.

The perilous state of the nation’s mental health continues to be a focal point of concern for the federal government just as much as private companies. Pinterest announced the campaign the same day the Biden administration announced a “historic investment” in mental health services through the American Rescue Plan.

Earlier this summer, the new 988 mental health hotline was launched by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, with a particular focus on supporting communities of color and the LGBTQIA+ community.

