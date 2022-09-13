Ethicore expands into the Middle East
Ethicore Political Lobbying, one of Africa’s biggest public affairs agencies, has announced a formal partnership with comms agency Bashir Mraish Consultancy, which has offices in Afghanistan, India, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.
