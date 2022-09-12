Golin alum Kevin Sherry joins Light & Wonder

LAS VEGAS: Gambling products and services company Light & Wonder has hired Kevin Sherry as senior director of executive communications, a newly created role.

Sherry, reporting to Light & Wonder SVP of marketing and comms Steven Stamstad, started in the position on September 6. He is strategizing and writing for the company’s interim CEO as well as other top executives.

Light & Wonder, formerly known as Scientific Games Corporation, recently appointed Matt Wilson as interim CEO, replacing Barry Cottle. Wilson is also continuing in his previous role as EVP and group chief executive of gaming.

Cottle, who also stepped down from Light & Wonder’s board of directors, will support the leadership transition as a consultant.

“A lot of companies are waking up to the idea that executive communications are more important than ever,” Sherry said. “[Light & Wonder] was looking for someone to shore that up and speak with one voice for the whole company.”

Sherry spent more than 17 years at Golin over two stints, most recently serving as a director and working with clients such as McDonald’s, Walmart, Allstate, Wells Fargo, Dow and Ferrara. He also was a senior manager of executive comms at Poly and worked as an editor and reporter at the Los Angeles Times.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Light & Wonder has 20 locations on six continents and nearly 5,000 employees. The company reported a consolidated revenue of $610 million in Q2, up 5% from the previous year. Its net loss was $150 million compared to $51 million in Q2 2021.