Watch: Heinz sugar-free ketchup takes some responsibility off plates

The campaign gets nostalgic with a TV ad that leans into old cartoon tropes.

Heinz recognizes that adults have enough to worry about and doesn’t want sugar intake to be one of them.

The brand’s latest campaign on “adulting” depicts the struggle of juggling responsibilities through a cartoon musical complete with singing animals, a princess and kitchen utensils coming to life. By leaning into tropes from childhood cartoons, the commercial uses nostalgia to show that navigating adulthood doesn’t have to be overwhelming with products like its new sugar-free ketchup.

The TV commercial launches Monday and is accompanied by quizzes on social media and quick dinner plans on Pinterest and Instagram.

Wieden+Kennedy New York is supporting the campaign, and Titmouse handled animation. Zeno Group is handling PR for this effort.

The campaign runs through the end of 2022.