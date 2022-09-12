Watch: Heinz sugar-free ketchup takes some responsibility off plates

The campaign gets nostalgic with a TV ad that leans into old cartoon tropes.

by Brandon Doerrer 12 September 2022

Heinz recognizes that adults have enough to worry about and doesn’t want sugar intake to be one of them.

The brand’s latest campaign on “adulting” depicts the struggle of juggling responsibilities through a cartoon musical complete with singing animals, a princess and kitchen utensils coming to life. By leaning into tropes from childhood cartoons, the commercial uses nostalgia to show that navigating adulthood doesn’t have to be overwhelming with products like its new sugar-free ketchup.

The TV commercial launches Monday and is accompanied by quizzes on social media and quick dinner plans on Pinterest and Instagram. 

Wieden+Kennedy New York is supporting the campaign, and Titmouse handled animation. Zeno Group is handling PR for this effort.

The campaign runs through the end of 2022.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Watch: Heinz sugar-free ketchup takes some responsibility off plates

Watch: Heinz sugar-free ketchup takes some responsibility off plates

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Unicepta launches Executive News Briefing in US

FTC’s case against Kochava puts ‘fairness’ of data broker industry to the test

FTC’s case against Kochava puts ‘fairness’ of data broker industry to the test

Dembert will continue to helm the agency’s largest portfolios of brands.

Imre promotes Dembert, Giegerich

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Why consumers view pharma brands as lifestyle brands

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

L-R: Kabira Ferrell and Corey Dade.

Ketchum’s corporate reputation practice brings on Corey Dade, Kabira Ferrell

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Booking.com hires Maryam Mujica as Americas public affairs head

M&C Saatchi CEO: Takeover saga is a distraction. We want to be independent

M&C Saatchi CEO: Takeover saga is a distraction. We want to be independent

The PR Week Special Royal Edition, 9.9.2022: John Harrington, PRWeek UK, and Matt Neale, Golin

The PR Week Special Royal Edition, 9.9.2022: John Harrington, PRWeek UK, and Matt Neale, Golin