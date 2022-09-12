Unicepta launches Executive News Briefing in US

COLOGNE, GERMANY: Media and marketing intelligence provider Unicepta has launched an Executive News Briefing platform for the U.S. market.

Built as a means to combat information overload, the Executive News Briefing helps C-suite executives and comms pros filter through the news cycle and find what is most relevant to them.

Users receive a high-level summary of essential information on a single page, which is delivered in an interactive, magazine-style format and pulled from more than 460 million sources from across the country.

“This new solution helps filter this growing amount of data by providing daily media monitoring and reporting with a range of insight and depth that combats information overload without the risk of leaving out essential information,” said Timo Thomann-Rompf, chief product officer of Unicepta Group and CEO of the Americas.

Unicepta combines AI-powered crawling technology with human expertise. Senior editors, consultants and analysts compile and write multilingual, cross-media summaries. The briefings also incorporate social media content and media analytics and are branded.

The briefings also provide information at the topic level, rather than the company level, giving readers insight into conversations and discussions.

Data collection and analysis company Unicepta was founded in 1996; it works with companies in North and South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.