Imre promotes Dembert, Giegerich

BALTIMORE; Imre has promoted two healthcare client experience executives.

Sarah Dembert, who has spent more than a decade with the agency’s healthcare practice, was promoted to EVP.

Emily Giegerich, who has worked in the agency’s health practice since 2018, was named SVP.

Dembert has led the agency’s work with biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, she said via email. The agency worked with the company’s biopharmaceutical and oncology units and helped launch products in its respiratory and immunology therapy areas.

Dembert also helped Amgen, a biotechnology company, launch its TikTok presence and launched the Break the Asthma Cycle campaign.

“Our focus is enhancing the digital experiences we are designing for patients and [healthcare providers] across these therapeutic categories and helping our clients adapt their marketing mix in the ever-changing post-pandemic landscape,” Dembert stated.

In her new role, Dembert will continue to helm the agency’s largest portfolios of brands and new business opportunities, the firm said in a statement. She will also manage enterprise responsibilities as chair of imre’s senior leadership team forum. She will continue to report to Kotis.

“I have been given the important role of ensuring the voices of our integrated senior leadership team are being heard and creating/leading a forum for this talented group to drive us forward,” Dembert said.

In her previous role, Giegerich (pictured below) launched AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ community forum on female sexual health and hosted Astra Zeneca’s virtual events during the COVID-19 pandemic for patients with severe asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, she said via email.

Before imre, Giegerich was director of communications at IHadCancer.com, a social network for people with cancer and their loved ones.

Giegerich will lead client experience across several global pharmaceutical brands and take more responsibility for developing leaders within the agency, the release states. She will also report to Kotis.

“I am looking forward to finding new ways to inspire and connect imre’s healthcare client experience team and uplevel our services for our current and future clients who choose to trust imre,” Giegerich stated.