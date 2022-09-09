Ketchum’s corporate reputation practice brings on Corey Dade, Kabira Ferrell

NEW YORK: Ketchum has hired Corey Dade and Kabira Ferrell as EVPs in its corporate reputation group.

Dade started in the role on September 6, while Ferrell joined the agency on September 1. They both report to Tamara Norman, partner and MD of corporate reputation and employee communications at Ketchum.

“Corporate reputation has continued to be a growth engine for the agency,” said Norman. “We added them to help support that growth.”

Ketchum has 48 practitioners on its corporate reputation team.

“In corporate reputation, our clients need and expect senior counselors to be embedded in their business on an ongoing basis; that is an important element of how we deliver and show up for clients,” said Norman. “[Ferrell] brings strong expertise in the employee engagement and ESG areas; and [Dade] has rich media expertise and strong experience managing broadscale corporate reputation campaigns.”

Dade joins Ketchum from WSP U.S.A, where he was VP of corporate communications. He worked at the engineering professional services company for two years.

“I admire Ketchum's evolution to an agile consultancy model, which is why I'm super excited about joining a team built to meet the increasingly dynamic needs of large organizations,” Dade said in an emailed statement.

Earlier in his career, Dade worked for Bechtel for two years. Most recently, he was global head of external communications and CSR. He also worked for Burson-Marsteller, now BCW, as an SVP.

Dade began his career in print journalism, reporting for The Miami Herald, Detroit Free Press, The Boston Globe. He also covered the Obama presidential campaign for The Wall Street Journal in 2008. Additionally, he was a national correspondent for NPR, appearing frequently on MSNBC and CNN.

Ferrell was most recently VP of communications for Softwood Lumber Board. Prior to that, she worked for Ogilvy PR/OgilvyEarth as EVP of influence and strategy.

“Building trust with employees, customers, investors, communities, and NGOs must factor in all the facets of a company's performance: social, environmental and financial,” Ferrell said in an emailed statement. “I'm excited to join a strong and expert team at Ketchum who understands just that and is already moving the needle for a roster of world-class clients."

Another recent addition to Ketchum’s corporate reputation practice is Claire Koeneman, who joined as EVP, MD and head of financial comms in April.

In 2021, Ketchum reported double-digit top and bottom line growth greater than any year in the past decade, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022. Omnicom PR Group posted 15.8% revenue growth in Q2 2022.