Booking.com hires Maryam Mujica as Americas public affairs head

WASHINGTON: Booking.com has named Maryam Mujica as head of public affairs for the Americas.

Mujica will also represent other Booking Holdings brands including Kayak, Priceline, OpenTable and Agoda.

“Having grown up in Mexico City with family and friends sprinkled around the globe, travel meant so much more to me than just ‘taking a trip,’” Mujica said via LinkedIn. “It meant being able to see loved ones, connecting with different cultures, enabling me to experience the world and shape the person I am today.”

She could not be immediately reached for additional comment.

In her new position, Mujica will also collaborate with Booking.com’s legal, business and corporate units, as well as corporate functions such as tax, PR, sustainability and corporate social responsibility.

“I look forward to demonstrating our positive impact to policy stakeholders throughout the Americas in the months and years ahead,” Mujica added.

Mujica joins Booking.com from Shopify, where she spent over a year as VP of global government affairs. A Shopify representative could not be immediately reached to comment on Mujica’s replacement.

She also formerly worked at Google as head of emerging markets and international government affairs and served as Twitter’s head of public policy for Latin America.

Booking Holdings posted a revenue of $4.3 billion in Q2, a 99% increase from the prior-year quarter. Net income was $857 million, compared with a net loss of $167 million Q2 2021.