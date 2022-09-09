Tiffany Townsend returns to NYC & Company as global comms head

NEW YORK: NYC & Company has hired Tiffany Townsend as EVP of global communications, effective August 30.

Townsend reports to Fred Dixon, president and CEO for NYC & Company, which is the official destination marketing organization for New York City’s five boroughs.

She has joined the organization’s executive leadership team, replacing Chris Heywood, who left the company in June.

In her new role, Townsend manages domestic and international comms teams, as well as corporate and crisis comms. She oversees five staffers out of the organization’s New York office and leads international PR representatives across NYC & Company’s 16 locations.

This marks Townsend’s second stint at NYC & Company. Between 2007 and 2012, she served as the organization’s VP of comms and government affairs.

“Many of my colleagues are still here, it’s exciting to be working with them again, including [Dixon] in his capacity as CEO,” Townsend said. “I’m happy seeing what’s happened to the organization under his leadership.”

Most recently, Townsend worked for the Biden-Harris administration as a senior adviser with the U.S. Small Business Administration in the Office of Government Contracting & Business Development.

“I am incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to be part of a talented team that serves the public every day and works to make small businesses stronger,” Townsend said via LinkedIn.

She also formerly held roles at Brooklyn Navy Yard, the New York City Council, the New York Wheel and the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey.