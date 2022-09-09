‘Our finance person handles all that’ – except when they don’t
When S4 Capital’s share price plummeted because of issues with the in-house finance team, independent PR agency heads might have thought this kind of thing was just a ‘big company’ problem. It’s not.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>