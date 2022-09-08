Queen Elizabeth’s death announced with mix of old and new

LONDON: The formal announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday used a mix of old and new forms of communications.
The official notice that she died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years, was posted to the royal family’s website and on its social media pages.
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022
The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W
The former Prince Charles, now known as King Charles III, also penned a statement that was posted on the royal family’s social media pages.
A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022
Simultaneously keeping with tradition, the royal family’s statement was printed and placed on the gates of Buckingham Palace.
Officials have brought a notice confirming the Queen’s death to the gates of Buckingham Palace https://t.co/tWZJsfugBt pic.twitter.com/W8IS4n4DjP
Here is how listeners across the BBC Radio channels learned of the queen’s death.
Here’s how the announcement of Queen Elizabeth’s death sounded on @BBCR1, as the news and the British national anthem aired across all BBC Radio channels. pic.twitter.com/M91ns69JWw— Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) September 8, 2022