Queen Elizabeth’s death announced with mix of old and new

The royal family stayed true to tradition with its official notice, which was also posted to social media.

LONDON: The formal announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday used a mix of old and new forms of communications.

The official notice that she died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years, was posted to the royal family’s website and on its social media pages.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The former Prince Charles, now known as King Charles III, also penned a statement that was posted on the royal family’s social media pages.

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Simultaneously keeping with tradition, the royal family’s statement was printed and placed on the gates of Buckingham Palace.

Officials have brought a notice confirming the Queen’s death to the gates of Buckingham Palace https://t.co/tWZJsfugBt pic.twitter.com/W8IS4n4DjP

Here is how listeners across the BBC Radio channels learned of the queen’s death.