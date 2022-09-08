Queen Elizabeth’s death announced with mix of old and new

The royal family stayed true to tradition with its official notice, which was also posted to social media.

by Diana Bradley 8 September 2022

Image of Queen Elizabeth's death notice being posted at Buckingham Palace.
The royal announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II was placed on the gates of Buckingham Palace on Thursday. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

LONDON: The formal announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday used a mix of old and new forms of communications.

The official notice that she died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years, was posted to the royal family’s website and on its social media pages.

The former Prince Charles, now known as King Charles III, also penned a statement that was posted on the royal family’s social media pages.

Simultaneously keeping with tradition, the royal family’s statement was printed and placed on the gates of Buckingham Palace.

— ITV News (@itvnews) September 8, 2022

Here is how listeners across the BBC Radio channels learned of the queen’s death. 


