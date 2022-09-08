AxiCom hires Ketchum’s Lisa Sullivan as president of the Americas

Sullivan will help the agency move into Central and South America.

SAN FRANCISCO: AxiCom, WPP’s technology specialist PR agency, has named Lisa Sullivan as president of the Americas, effective September 12.

Sullivan’s role is an expansion of the duties former AxiCom North American president Katie Huang Shin held. Huang Shin joined Big Valley Marketing at the start of the year.

Reporting to AxiCom global CEO Matt Lackie, Sullivan will manage North American business, lead expansion opportunities across Central and South America and develop the agency’s services in areas such as creative, data and analytics, social and research.

“[We’re] really seeing technology both as a vertical and a horizontal,” Sullivan said. “The home base of AxiCom is in b-to-b tech, but there’s a lot of opportunity to expand the consumer tech work, and then to go beyond that into the other industries that tech powers and disrupts.”

AxiCom has offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin and New York.

“There’s a huge opportunity to build AxiCom into the tech comms powerhouse we all believe it can be,” Sullivan added.

Sullivan most recently spent over six years as partner and managing director of Ketchum’s tech practice.

“[Sullivan] is a tremendous talent, and her contributions at Ketchum were vast and always appreciated,” said Melissa Kinch, partner and U.S. portfolio leader of tech and food, agriculture and ingredient at Ketchum. “She brought intelligent and creative thinking to solving the challenges of some of the world’s biggest brands and helped develop a team of integrated communications strategists who are now making their mark in their own right.”

Kinch did not comment on Ketchum’s plans to replace Sullivan.

Prior to Ketchum, Sullivan was SVP of tech and general manager of WE’s San Francisco office. She also previously spent nearly 12 years with London-based Nelson Bostock Communications.

In May, AxiCom brought on three senior leaders in data and analytics, digital and client services.