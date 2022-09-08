Did Wingstop cross line by dropping F-bomb on Twitter?

It’s not unusual for brands to get a bit sassy on Twitter, but one fast food chain took it a bit further this week.

Wingstop, on Wednesday, simply tweeted a four-letter expletive.

fuck — Wingstop (@wingstop) September 7, 2022

A few hours later, the chain seemed to post an explanation, quote-tweeting the original post and stating that its new chicken sandwiches sold out.

our 12 new chicken sandwiches are so good, they're SOLD OUT �� https://t.co/vJlvyy8m8t — Wingstop (@wingstop) September 7, 2022

Some social media users found the tweet inappropriate.

I am completely disgusted that a large food chain would spew out such vile language. Myself and my family will now be taking our business elsewhere. I hope this tweet was worth losing your valuable customers loyalty!!! — Alaxon (@Alaxxxon) September 7, 2022

Last time I checked, Wingstop was a family restaurant. My son will not be eating at this restaurant. — a guy who does stuff sometimes (@sloughNature) September 7, 2022

On LinkedIn, Steak-umm social media manager Nathan Allebach called Wingstop’s move a “shock value gimmick.”

Others referred to the tweet as “genius marketing.”

Genius marketing by @wingstop look at all the interactions with the Wingstop community! Fuck even @Wendys and fucking @IGN liked it!

Fuckin A my brothers and sisters! Fuckin A! pic.twitter.com/NTe3DB7Iiy — Geoff (@DemoManReloaded) September 7, 2022

How do you feel about Wingstop’s tweet?