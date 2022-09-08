Did Wingstop cross line by dropping F-bomb on Twitter?

One social media manager called Wingstop’s move a “shock value gimmick.”

8 September 2022

wingstop

It’s not unusual for brands to get a bit sassy on Twitter, but one fast food chain took it a bit further this week.

Wingstop, on Wednesday, simply tweeted a four-letter expletive.

A few hours later, the chain seemed to post an explanation, quote-tweeting the original post and stating that its new chicken sandwiches sold out.

Some social media users found the tweet inappropriate.

On LinkedIn, Steak-umm social media manager Nathan Allebach called Wingstop’s move a “shock value gimmick.”

Others referred to the tweet as “genius marketing.”

How do you feel about Wingstop’s tweet?


