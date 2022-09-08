How a personalized jewelry company is funding childhood cancer research

Ontario-based Dimples Charms released a collection called Together this month, with 10% of sales going to a pediatric cancer foundation.

UXBRIDGE, ON: When Lisa Ward reached out to Dimples Charms, a personalized jewelry company, to create something in memory of her son, who died from brain cancer, she asked, “Would you ever consider developing a line that could give back to charity?”

“We said, ‘Of course we would,’” recalled Patti Moloney, cofounder of Dimples, which is based outside of Toronto and offers fingerprint jewelry in honor of loved ones.

Ward and the jewelry company collaborated on a collection, Together, which they released on September 1 for National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Ten percent of sales are going to Tough2Gether, a pediatric cancer foundation based in Kansas.

“It's important for our company that it is giving back to a lot of people who deeply value the type of jewelry that we make,” said Moloney. “Our fingerprint jewelry, for example, has the most meaning to people who have lost a loved one and even more so if it's a child.”

Lisa’s son, Jace Ward, was diagnosed with diffused intrinsic pontine glioma brain cancer at age 20, which typically is fatal within a year of diagnosis.

“I’m not afraid to die; I’m afraid I won’t make an impact before I do,” Jace Ward told his doctor upon learning of the diagnosis, according to Tough2Gether, which Ward cofounded.

He died in July 2021, 25 months after the diagnosis.

After the conversation with Lisa Ward, Jeffrey Ross, Dimples cofounder, created a collection, Together, with two lines of necklaces: In My Heart and Sans Fin.

The portion of proceeds to Tough2Gether will help to fund pediatric cancer research and support families affected by childhood cancer. Pieces start at $98.

The jewelry collection is also important because of the lack of funding for pediatric cancer research, Moloney said. Only 4% of government funding for cancer research is directed to treating childhood cancer, according to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

“A mother always holds their child’s heart within their own,” Lisa Ward said in a statement. “We wanted to create a collection with broad appeal that could represent just that.”