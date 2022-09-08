Movers and Shakers: British Horseracing Authority, PRCA, British Airways and more...

PRWeek’s round-up of industry hires, departures and promotions.

by PRWeek UK staff 9 September 2022

Liz Truss’ former press secretary has joined the British Horseracing Authority as director of comms and corporate affairs.

Manchester United has hired a comms chief.

British Airways has named its new comms director.

Hume Brophy Communications has appointed a London managing director.

The PRCA has announced Grayling’s Global chief executive Sarah Scholefield as its 2022-2024 Chair.

Tech and venture capital PR agency FieldHouse Associates has appointed Iain Alexander as director as part of a raft of promotions throughout the business.

Alder has appointed WE Communications senior director Susan Smith as its chief operating officer.

Crypto and web3 PR consultancy YAP Global has appointed Mia Grodsky and Saad Qureshi as directors.

Global communications consultancy Bladonmore has hired Lina Saigol as director of media training, starting 19 September.

Given has selected a new chief strategy officer. Lloyd Burdett will lead the strategy practice and contribute to projects as a member of Given’s executive team.

Open Health has announced the appointment of Stephen J Chick as chief growth officer for Open Health Evidence & Access. Chick will lead business development efforts to grow revenue and expand market shares.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Latest

(WPA Pool/Getty Images)

PR industry pays tribute to the Queen

Movers and Shakers: British Horseracing Authority, PRCA, British Airways and more...

Movers and Shakers: British Horseracing Authority, PRCA, British Airways and more...

Pitch Update: Irish Distillers, Press Healthfoods, and more

Pitch Update: Irish Distillers, Press Healthfoods, and more

(Credit: d3sign via Getty Images)

Brands urged to ‘read the room’ as nation mourns

Cadbury’s celeb gossip, WWE countryside visit, O2 coded message – Campaigns round-up

Cadbury’s celeb gossip, WWE countryside visit, O2 coded message – Campaigns round-up

The royal announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II was placed on the gates of Buckingham Palace on Thursday. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Queen Elizabeth’s death announced with mix of old and new

FieldHouse Associates appoints director amid raft of promotions

FieldHouse Associates appoints director amid raft of promotions

Irish Distillers appoints global agency

Irish Distillers appoints global agency

Grayling global CEO Sarah Scholefield appointed PRCA chair

Grayling global CEO Sarah Scholefield appointed PRCA chair

BCW names group MD for UK healthcare

BCW names group MD for UK healthcare

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now