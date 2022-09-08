Movers and Shakers: British Horseracing Authority, PRCA, British Airways and more...

PRWeek’s round-up of industry hires, departures and promotions.

Liz Truss’ former press secretary has joined the British Horseracing Authority as director of comms and corporate affairs.

Manchester United has hired a comms chief.

British Airways has named its new comms director.

Hume Brophy Communications has appointed a London managing director.

The PRCA has announced Grayling’s Global chief executive Sarah Scholefield as its 2022-2024 Chair.

Tech and venture capital PR agency FieldHouse Associates has appointed Iain Alexander as director as part of a raft of promotions throughout the business.

Alder has appointed WE Communications senior director Susan Smith as its chief operating officer.

Crypto and web3 PR consultancy YAP Global has appointed Mia Grodsky and Saad Qureshi as directors.

Global communications consultancy Bladonmore has hired Lina Saigol as director of media training, starting 19 September.

Given has selected a new chief strategy officer. Lloyd Burdett will lead the strategy practice and contribute to projects as a member of Given’s executive team.

Open Health has announced the appointment of Stephen J Chick as chief growth officer for Open Health Evidence & Access. Chick will lead business development efforts to grow revenue and expand market shares.