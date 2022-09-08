Lord Bell was my mentor
My first job was with Tim Bell, in the Lowe Bell era of the early 90s. The structure then was about eight senior consultants, who either had a Bentley or a Jag. They represented the very sharp end of political and other communications clients, international clients and governments.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>