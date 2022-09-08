Bell Pottinger: the fall that changed PR
Astonishment and horror, outraged clients, staggering and rapid losses, £5m in the bin, seismic industry changes, awkwardness, embarrassment and a lengthy blame game. How did the aftermath of the Bell Pottinger scandal play out?
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>