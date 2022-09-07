Changing the industry: Part 1 of a DE&I-focused podcast series, presented by Google

The inaugural Changemakers program, presented by Google in partnership with PRWeek, is intended to inspire the PR industry to build on diversity, equity and inclusion and inspire needle-moving action toward that crucial objective.

Speakers:

· Corey duBrowa, VP of global communications and public affairs, Google

· Torod Neptune, SVP, corporate marketing, brand, communications & CCO, Medtronic

The main goal of the inaugural Changemakers program, presented by Google in partnership with PRWeek, was to inspire the PR industry to build on the intent it already has to achieve true progress on the diversity, equity and inclusion front and inspire needle-moving action toward that crucial objective. In this first of a five-part podcast series, Corey duBrowa, Google’s VP of global communications and public affairs, speaks with Torod Neptune, SVP, corporate marketing, brand, communications & CCO at Medtronic, about the inspiration behind the Changemakers program, while talking tactically about the collaboration needed between agencies and in-house teams to facilitate tangible, real evolution.