Newswire launches Media Database subscription

Users can send personalized pitches within the Newswire platform and make use of customizable templates as well

by Natasha Bach 7 September 2022

newspaper stock art
(Photo credit: Getty Images).

SARASOTA, FL: Media technology company and press release distribution platform Newswire has launched a Media Database subscription.

The subscriptions are packaged alongside the company's value pack national press release distribution. With it, users can access Newswire's Media Database, enabling them to identify contacts to target for an upcoming release.

Each entry in the database has a contact card, which includes a journalist's name, phone number and email address, as well as their title, beat, outlet they work for, a brief profile, social media handles and links to their most recently published articles. Users can build company-specific media lists, as well as split, edit and merge lists.

Included in the subscription are media database credits with each press release, allowing users to reach up to 250 contacts from the database. Users can send personalized pitches within the Newswire platform and make use of customizable templates, as well. The subscription also includes the ability to distribute six or more press releases nationally, reaching thousands of media outlets and trade lists. There are no word limits.

To access additional capabilities, users can connect to Newswire's Media Advantage Platform, where they can create, target, distribute, pitch, track and analyze their press release distribution to increase online visibility and brand awareness.


