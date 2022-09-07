iOne Digital brings on Kerry Smalls as director of PR

NEW YORK: Diversified media company Urban One has named Kerry Smalls as director of PR for subsidiary iOne Digital.

Smalls started in the newly created role on August 29. He reports to Jeff Meza, SVP of another Urban One company, One Solution.

“[iOne Digital] realized that they have so many different content franchises and personalities that have become cultural influencer staples,” Smalls said. “There’s a big need to amplify the content and the personalities that have made those platforms popular.”

Hip-hop news platform Hip-Hop Wired, millennial lifestyle site Cassius and African American women-focused lifestyle publication MadameNoire are among iOne Digital brands.

Smalls will oversee iOne Digital’s earned media operations and drive executive visibility, collaborating with other Urban One PR directors to integrate strategy across the company. He will also work with external PR leads at Urban One’s advertisers, including AT&T and Chevrolet.

“Advertisers are investing; they want to come to us because they want to understand how to penetrate the multicultural audience and space,” he added.

Urban One, which primarily targets Black Americans and bills itself as the largest distributor of urban content in the U.S., encompasses brands such as TV One, Cleo TV, Radio One, Reach Media, One VIP and R1 Digital.

Before joining iOne Digital, Smalls was an account director at BCW. He also previously held senior PR roles at the Chamber Group and founded a boutique entertainment, lifestyle management and marketing firm called Smalls Relations.

Urban One posted a net revenue of $118.8 million in Q2, a 10.4% increase compared to last year, driven largely by digital and cable TV advertising, according to a company statement.