Grayling global CEO Sarah Scholefield appointed PRCA chair

Sarah Scholefield (pictured), whose appointment was confirmed at the PRCA’s recent AGM, succeeds Rachel Friend.

Scholefield said: “It is a great honour to take on the role of PRCA chair, working closely with Francis [Ingham] and the board to guide the PRCA through the next phase of its journey.

“I’d like to thank Rachel for her expert chairing and her commitment to DEI and mental health in the industry: two critical areas to which I am equally committed, as well as a focus on education and promoting our profession throughout schools. I very much look forward to building on her work in helping the PRCA drive meaningful change within the industry.”

Scholefield has worked at Grayling for more than eight years. She joined in 2014 to lead the strategic direction and crisis work for PayPal. She was later promoted to chief executive UK and Ireland, and is now global CEO of Grayling and chief executive of its parent group Accordience, which rebranded from Huntsworth Communications in May.

PRCA director-general Francis Ingham said: “Sarah is one of the most highly regarded leaders in our industry and has earned the respect of PR and communications practitioners. Her recent promotion to global CEO makes her the perfect choice for the PRCA as we seek to expand our international footprint.

“I’d like to thank Rachel for her commitment and leadership during an exceptionally challenging two years. I look forward to working with Sarah as we build on our reputation as the world’s largest and most dynamic PR association.”

The PRCA represents more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries. It also manages ICCO (the International Communications Consultancy Organisation), the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies.