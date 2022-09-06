Kraft Heinz head of North America comms Stephanie Peterson exits

Peterson’s responsibilities are being absorbed by Alex Abraham and Blair Aires.

CHICAGO: Kraft Heinz head of North America communications Stephanie Peterson has left the company.

Kraft Heinz global chief communications officer Kathy Krenger told PRWeek via email that Peterson, who exited in June, had “many great accomplishments” in her two years at the company.

“We’re grateful for her time with us and wish her continued success,” said Krenger.

Peterson was not immediately available for comment on her next move.

Peterson’s role at Kraft Heinz is being absorbed by two members of the communications team, noted Krenger.

Alex Abraham will oversee external communications for North America, in addition to his role as VP of global corporate communications and reputation management; and Blair Aires will oversee internal communications for North America, in addition to her role as global head of internal comms.

Abraham and Aires both report to Krenger.

“With the world headquarters and North America zone teams both primarily based in Chicago, bringing the work closer together will reduce layers and help create more collaboration, agility and consistency across the communications team worldwide at Kraft Heinz,” Krenger explained.

Before joining Kraft Heinz in 2020, Peterson was IHOP’s head of comms for four years. Earlier in her career, she handled corporate and social comms for Kind Snacks and strategic comms, PR and corporate reputation for PepsiCo.

Kraft Heinz has switched up its PR agency relationships in recent months. The CPG giant named Havas Formula as PR AOR for its Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Kraft Singles, Capri Sun, Just Crack an Egg, Kraft Real Mayo, Kraft Salad Dressing and MiO brands at the start of the year.



Kraft Heinz also retained Alison Brod Marketing + Communications, which it has worked with since 2015, as PR AOR for Kraft Mac & Cheese, Velveeta, Jet-Puffed, Colliders and new account Delimex. Alison Brod Marketing + Communications was the incumbent agency on Philadelphia Cream Cheese.



This year, Kraft Heinz also appointed Zeno Group as the primary PR U.S. agency partner for its brands Lunchables, Oscar Mayer and Heinz. Egami Group, the multicultural, minority-owned communications firm that Zeno bought a stake in and formed a strategic partnership with last year, is supporting the agency’s work on the account.