As kids head back to school, Convicts raises awareness of red-flag laws

EXCLUSIVE: The campaign addresses gun control as the new school year begins.

Independent creative studio Convicts is raising awareness for red-flag laws to drive investment in gun reform.

The campaign focuses on teaching people what red-flag laws are, both in states that have them and in those that don’t.

Red-flag laws, also called extreme risk protection orders, allow family members, doctors and police officers to request that a court confiscate the firearm of someone they feel is a threat to themselves or others, even if that person has no criminal record or history of mental illness. The confiscation length varies depending on the owner.

Nineteen states and the District of Columbia have some form of a red-flag law. Two – Florida and Indiana – are Republican-controlled.

Depending on the state, additional parties can petition courts to confiscate firearms. New York allows school officials to do so, while Maryland and D.C. allow mental health providers, Hawaii allows co-workers and Florida only allows law enforcement to request confiscation.

Convicts’ campaign, which will roll out across social media in September, aims to highlight how disjointed approaches to red-flag laws are across the U.S.

It features a video with Dr. Kate Termini, a forensic psychologist, discussing threat assessments and intervention options, like court petitions, as actions mental health professionals can take in states with red-flag laws.

The agency cited a poll from DebtHammer, an organization focused on loan relief, which states that out of 850 parent respondents, their biggest worry is about the possibility of a mass shooting at their child’s school.

The idea for the campaign formed in June, not long after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24.

Students return to that school today.

Four hundred and sixty-four mass shootings have taken place in the U.S. in 2022, as of September 6, according to the Gun Violence Archive. That’s an increase from the total number of mass shootings seen throughout the entirety of 2019, which was 417.

The U.S. leads the world in gun deaths among economically-developed countries with populations of 10 million or more. There are more than four firearm homicides per every 100,000 people, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, an independent population health research organization based at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

Two-thirds of Gallup poll respondents in 2022 said gun laws should be stricter. More than half (55%) said they’d prefer if the government passed new gun laws vs. more strictly enforcing current laws.

Convicts previously launched a purpose-driven campaign aiming to remove stigmas surrounding suicide back in October.