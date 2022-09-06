Finn Partners buys Rachel Kay PR

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has acquired boutique agency Rachel Kay Public Relations.

Rachel Kay, the eponymous firm’s CEO and founder, has joined Finn Partners as a managing partner. Reporting to Howard Solomon, founding managing partner for the West Coast, Kay has also joined the agency’s global consumer practice leadership team.

Peter Finn, CEO and founding managing partner, was drawn to RKPR’s expertise in consumer food PR, a sector that has been rapidly developing at Finn Partners.

“Rachel [Kay] has a strong practice in consumer, particularly in the food sector,” Finn said. “That’s something we’ve been eager to strengthen.”

With the addition of RKPR, Finn Partners global consumer practice will have annual fees of almost $25 million, becoming one of the firm’s largest practices alongside health, technology and travel, CEO Finn said.

RKPR clients include healthy food company Simple Mills, plant-based food company NotCo, and KOE Organic Kombucha.

Headquartered in San Diego, RKPR will also help Finn Partners strengthen its West Coast operations, expanding the agency’s staff to 165 people in offices in Seattle, Portland, Vancouver, Washington, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Orange County.

Kay’s firm has 19 staffers and another office in New York City.

Finn Partners’ acquisition will provide RKPR clients with a broader geographic reach and more services.

“I started to say ‘what is the next, most important step for us to expedite our growth?’” Kay told PRWeek. “Being able to join Finn [Partners] really gives us that opportunity.”

RKPR will keep its branding, now known as Rachel Kay PR, a Finn Partners company. There will be no layoffs or changes to the firm’s leadership.

“Everytime we make an acquisition, we recognize the acquired company has brand equity in the marketplace, and we don’t want to lose that,” said Finn.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Finn Partners posted 49% growth last year to $162.2 million, expanding at the same rate in the U.S. to $135.7 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.

Earlier this year, Finn Partners acquired brand strategy and creative firm AHA. In 2021, the independent agency went on a buying spree, snapping up Irish integrated communications firm 360, boutique travel and hospitality agency Hawkins International PR, Hawaii-based Anthology Marketing Group, U.K.-based InHealth Communications, tech-focused PR agency Barokas Communications, global health-sector opinion and news platform Medika.Life and technology comms firm Agency Ten22.

Also, in November, Pharmacy Podcast Network, a pharmaceutical trade news network, joined Finn Partners.