Dropbox promotes Saman Asheer to chief communications officer

SAN FRANCISCO: Dropbox has named Saman Asheer as its chief communications officer.

Asheer was promoted to the position in August. She is responsible for leading and scaling Dropbox’s communications team, including external and internal communications and industry analyst relations. Asheer is a member of the Dropbox leadership team and reports to Bart Volkmer, chief legal officer, a company spokesperson said via email.

The last person to hold the chief communications officer title at Dropbox was Lin-Hua Wu, who left the company in March 2021 to join Google as global VP of comms. Wu led comms at Dropbox for five years.

Asheer, who was not immediately available for comment, has worked at Dropbox for five years in various positions. Most recently, Asheer was VP of communications.

Before joining Dropbox in 2017, Asheer worked at Brunswick Group for six years, most recently as a director. Earlier in her career, she worked at Weber Shandwick as an account executive.

In Q2, Dropbox posted revenues of $572.7 million up 7.9% year-over-year. Net cash from operating activities was $209.9 million in the quarter, down from $219.9 million in the year prior.