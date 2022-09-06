Weekend work? Not for podcasters anymore

NEW YORK: The pandemic has had a tangible impact on the world of podcasting, according to the annual State of Podcast Guesting produced by Interview Valet, including a large drop in usage for one meeting platform.

The report found that Skype was the interview tool du jour pre-pandemic, but it now accounts for less than 2% of podcast interviews conducted. Zoom has taken the lead, accounting for 76.4% of podcast interviews conducted in the first half of 2022.

Are podcasters working weekends? Not anymore. While podcast hosts often recorded episodes any day of the week throughout the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, now 70% are recorded between Tuesday and Thursday. With fewer recording days, the lag time between invitation, recording and airing has also increased. The report found that the mean time between invitation and recording is 40 days, and between recording and airing is 32 days.

A large majority (94.4%) of interviews are pre-recorded, but the percentage of live podcasts (5.6%) is up 0.4%. Many of these interviews are taking place over video: 74% of podcast interviews include video, compared to just one in five in 2019.

Interview Valet used data from its own proprietary database, looking at podcast episodes that aired between the start of the year and June 30.