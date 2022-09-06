What is Liz Truss’ plan for No. 10 comms?

Today will see the start of big changes to government comms, with the formal confirmation of Liz Truss as Boris Johnson’s successor as Prime Minister.

While the mainstream media is focused on who will be appointed to the Truss cabinet, major changes are already underway to how things work behind the scenes.

PRWeek understands that a mass clearout of Boris Johnson’s staff is already in progress, with No. 10’s delivery unit disbanded and plans for a new economic unit.

Truss is said to be putting her most loyal allies in key roles. She has appointed Mark Fullbrook, former chief global projects officer at the CT Group, as her chief of staff, with Ruth Porter, a former managing director at FGS Global, as her special adviser.

Adam Jones, an ex-speechwriter for HSBC and a former senior account manager at Portland, is her political director of comms.

Meanwhile, Simon McGee, former executive director at APCO Worldwide and Boris Johnson’s former Foreign Office press secretary, is Truss’ director of comms.

Heading for the door

Notable by his absence is Greg Swift, who left his role as Truss’ press secretary at the Foreign Office yesterday to become director of communications at the British Horseracing Authority.

More changes could be ahead, with one Conservative Party source saying there was going to be a “bonfire of special advisers and officials in Downing Street”, according to a report in The Times yesterday.

New PM no stranger to comms

Prior to becoming an MP in 2010, Truss had spent much of her career working in public affairs, including a five-year stint at Cable & Wireless, where she was head of public affairs before taking voluntary redundancy in 2005. She also worked as head of public affairs at The Communication Group before becoming deputy director of the Reform think tank in 2008.

In July, The Sunday Times reported how civil servants at the Department for Education, where Truss was a minister in 2012, recalled that the incoming Prime Minister was media-obsessed. “There was no end to her ambition and her ferocious appetite for coverage,” one source said.

And last month it emerged that the mechanics of government comms are already under scrutiny by Truss. A source told The Sunday Times: “She wants to look at the way the grid works and do fewer announcements but do them better, and empower cabinet ministers to have more ownership of departmental announcements.”

They added: “The long-standing obsession that a succession of No. 10s have had with day-to-day news management is something she’ll look at. The focus is on delivery, delivery and communicating a clear long-term vision and then setting grid announcements in the context of that vision — not on over-management of the news cycle.”

Unpolished performance

The new Prime Minister, who is not known for her prowess at public speaking, made a faltering start yesterday.

Her victory speech highlighted the contrast with Boris Johnson and scale of the challenge her team faces in polishing her comms skills. In a largely emotionless speech, she managed to mispronounce the name of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. And less than two minutes into her speech, there was an awkward silence after Truss paid tribute to Boris Johnson before a solitary slow handclap turned into applause.

Military-style operation needed

Sir Craig Oliver, former director of comms at Downing Street under David Cameron, said the new government needs to have a “complete laser focus” on tackling the energy crisis.

Speaking to Sky News yesterday, he said: “[Truss is] going to have to run No. 10 differently, she’s going to have to be absolutely crystal clear that it is a very, very almost militaristic operation if it's going to be successful.

“She’s got an in-tray that is flowing out the door, and on top of that the energy crisis as well, so unless there is absolute clarity of purpose and absolute clarity of what the roles are and how everything is operating, it’s not going to work. So I think there needs to be an iron discipline, there needs to be a clear reality that we actually have to start delivering.”

Oliver added: “The most important thing is to make sure that you are educating the public very, very clearly in what you are doing and why you’re doing it, and what the difficulties are going to be.”

He denied coming up with the phrase, back in 2012, of Truss being a ‘Cameron cutie’. “I would never say anything so sexist.” He added: “I’d never use such a phrase and I never would, it’s a terrible phrase.”

Down but not out?

Boris Johnson is expected to skip next month’s Conservative Party conference in Birmingham. But one of his closest allies has hinted that the former Prime Minister could stage a political comeback.

His former chief of staff, Lord Udny-Lister, told Sky News last weekend that he would “never say never” about a return for Johnson. “He is going to be watching all this and if something happens in the future, as you said, the ball comes loose in the scrum, then anything can happen.”

He added: “I’m not going to predict. All I’m saying is, I would never write him off."

Narrow win

Truss has won a smaller share of the Tory membership vote than any of her predecessors as Conservative party leader. She received 57 per cent of the valid votes cast, compared with 43 per cent for Rishi Sunak. And she does not have long to make her mark, according to public affairs professionals.

David Bishop, partner in Dubai-based Consulum, a government advisory agency, posted: “Get the comms right, and Truss has a chance to deliver on her agenda and make the political weather. Get them wrong, and she’ll be swept away in a tsunami of discontent.”

There’s no time to lose, according to Terrapin founder Peter Bingle. In a post on LinkedIn, he said: “By the end of the week, we will know whether Liz Truss is a serious PM with a strong vision or just an interim leader who is destined to lose to Starmer.”

He added: “It is essential that Truss appoints a really strong team at No. 10. Good government relies on best advice from advisers. In this regard, Boris was a disaster.”

The need for urgency was echoed by Patrick Robertson, chairman of WorldPR Group. In a comment on social media yesterday, he said: “We will find out very quickly, maybe in just weeks, if LT has the mettle to be the leader to win the next election. Every single issue is urgent, the problems are exceptionally challenging and there is very little time to turn this around.”

Saint or sinner?

Scott Colvin, group director of public affairs at insurer Aviva, has known Truss for 20 years. In a post on LinkedIn yesterday, he said: “She has a brilliant sense of humour, she has a very mischievous side (esp. loves a great pun). She rightly thinks politics is a serious business, but doesn’t take herself too seriously.

“She has a healthy mix of self-confidence and (unlike many men in this job who busk) occasional self-questioning. She is in politics to change things as well as to meet her goal to reach the very top.”

Others take a different view. John Morris, a former director of public affairs at Birmingham Airport who now advises train manufacturer Talgo, commented on social media: “Problem is that – like Johnson – she is an established liar. It follows that any comms approved by her may be equally suspect. Any truly ethical communicator working in that environment should provide fact-checked references to everything that is said or claimed – or provide a disclaimer. This is no longer a game.”

Industry reaction

Here some of the UK’s top political comms and public affairs experts tell PRWeek what to expect from Team Truss in the coming weeks:

Mark Glover, executive chairman, SEC Newgate UK







“With Liz Truss entering No. 10 there will be a focus on getting things done and cutting tax. Civil servants will need to justify their actions, and possibly their positions, and I would expect to see some casting envious eyes at roles in the private sector.

“Truss will also be less constrained by the previous manifesto so we may see some existing projects, which the new Prime Minister doesn’t believe are important to her re-election or legacy, under threat. And it will be a new cast in No. 10, a whole new set of characters for PA practitioners to know and understand, possibly with more liberal market tendencies.”

Sonia Khan, political counsel, Cicero/AMO







“Liz Truss has always been a disrupter and not just in policy – in her communications style too. She was an early adopter of Instagram, where she used the platform to make headlines with slick images and witty hashtags.

“She will be keeping civil servants on their toes as she considers her first 100 days in office. She’ll want to know where audiences will be, not just where they are now, and how she can reach them beyond a boring press release.

“She’ll also want to know what platforms the entrepreneurs, celebrities and influencers using. She won’t care about other politicians. Why? Because this feeds into her desire to stand out.”

Marc Woolfson, partner and head of public affairs, WA Communications







“The Prime Minister has won the leadership battle, but there’s still a war to be won to recapture public support for the Conservative Party and put them on a stable footing ahead of the next election.

“Truss and her Cabinet will be looking for immediate solutions and constructive feedback as they shape their agenda. Cut-through will depend on showing genuine insight and solutions which align with the new agenda, while being unafraid to take a critical stance where a different approach would be more effective.

“As clients’ cases are reshaped to respond to the change in leadership, making your message work across the most impactful media, stakeholder and political channels will be key to a successful strategy.”

Max Sugarman, chair of CIPR’s Public Affairs Group







“The appointment of a new Prime Minister will always be a busy period for those in Westminster. The inevitable reshuffle that follows will see ministers quickly trying to get to grips with their new roles, often while grappling with urgent issues like the cost-of-living crisis and energy security.

“For public affairs professionals, the next few weeks should be focused on supporting that process, helping ministers and officials get up to speed with the key opportunities and challenges in their brief. That means providing timely and clear information, making sure any urgent issues are raised and understanding the new minister’s priorities and how your work fits in with it. Getting this right can set you on a good path for many years ahead.”

Katie Perrior, chair, iNHouse Communications







“The new PM faces myriad challenges and connecting with the public will be critical to delivering a radical approach during her first 100 days. This Government hasn’t operated on full cylinders for months. That is about to change. The in-tray is one of the worst that post-war Britain has seen, and it is a war footing they will need to take over the coming months.

“With all hands to the pump, the priority will be to clearly communicate how the Truss agenda will deliver the support the British public will need. If this fails, it won’t be forgotten by voters.”

Simon Richards, head of public affairs, BCW London







“Will the rhetoric and briefings manifest themselves in action? Many leaders come in with commitments to slim down teams; that the No. 10 operation is too big, that the pool of special advisers needs to shrink; but rarely does this materialise when they’re confronted with the size of the challenge.

“One thing that is likely is we’re going to be confronted with a fresh set of advisers who, because of the issues facing the country, don’t have time to bed in. Of course relationships matter, but they also need relevant and timely briefings. We’re not operating at the start of a five-year administration where building up relationships and playing the long game works: we’re in campaign mode, and helping our clients cut through in that environment requires a different skill set altogether.”

Liam Herbert, chief executive, Chelgate







“Not a natural in front of a crowd, perhaps, and certainly less flamboyant than her predecessor; I imagine we will still have a lot of three-word slogans and, as ever, more talk of delivery. But with hard economics and hard messages to deliver, I hope we see more detail and thought, not just wishful thinking.

“Expect to see departments and ministers take on more specific policy comms as No. 10 narrows its focus and drives the core messages to get on top of a proactive Government agenda in the face of significant external economic challenges. A new era of less boosterism and more pragmatism, perhaps?”

Emma Petela, director, GK Strategy







“Liz Truss will be bringing an almost entirely new team with her to No. 10. We expect senior members of her Foreign Office team to be appointed to communications roles, including the likes of Adam Jones, a Special Adviser of Truss’ while she was at the Foreign Office, and Simon McGee, Boris Johnson’s former Foreign Office press secretary. This, together with Mark Fullbrook’s political skill, should make for a more engaged and capable media operation.

“Under Johnson there were broad brush strokes when it came to policy with a few specific pledges. Under Truss, civil servants are likely to want much more flesh on the bone when it comes to policy and direction. Any communications campaign will need to know detail and lobbyists will have to do their homework. Truss doesn’t have time to move slowly – her team will be focused purely on delivery, and any comms plan will need to understand this."

Nick Faith, director, WPI Strategy







“To communicate effectively, the civil servant and political press teams will require a clear set of objectives from the top. What is the new Prime Minister’s guiding set of principles? What are her strategic priorities? How many policies does she want to carry over or ditch from the Johnson administration?

“I think we can expect a clear set of answers to those questions from Team Truss. The communications team in No. 10 will then need to ensure the message is getting across to the public consistently and repeatedly.

“Truss has used digital media effectively since she’s been in Parliament and I don’t expect that to change much. Her Downing Street team will undoubtedly feature a top-class digital operator, likely Reuben Solomon, who will ensure she continues to communicate directly to the electorate. I suspect we might see Prime Minister Truss in Kyiv in the not too distant future.”