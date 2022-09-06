Liz Truss’ former press secretary joins BHA as director of comms and corporate affairs
The British Horseracing Authority has appointed Greg Swift as its new director of communications and corporate affairs as Liz Truss moves from Foreign Secretary to Prime Minister.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>