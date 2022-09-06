Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Winners revealed

See which agencies and teams made the cut in the region's second edition of this esteemed awards programme.

PRWeek Asia and Campaign Asia-Pacific are proud to present the 2022 winners for Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific. This awards programme, now in its second year in the region, was introduced to recognise healthy workplace initiatives and diverse talent.

We were heartened to receive so many high-quality submissions, all of which showcase the progressiveness of the marketing-communications industry in APAC. We'd also like to extend our gratitude to our panel of judges for their hard work in evaluating this year's entries.

Please find the full winners list here or on the official website.