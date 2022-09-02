FleishmanHillard’s Jan Van Meter dies at 81

As GM, Van Meter helped develop FleishmanHillard’s New York office during its early stages.

by Ewan Larkin 2 September 2022

Stock art of the skyline of Midtown Manhattan.
The size of Fleishman's New York office increased 10 times under Van Meter. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Jan Van Meter, 81, died on August 17 in hospice care, shortly after beginning treatment for cancer.

Van Meter, born in 1941, graduated with a B.A. from Wesleyan University and a Ph.D. from Stony Brook University.

After serving in the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1965 to 1971, Van Meter worked as a CIA intelligence analyst and taught English at the University of Texas at Austin. He then entered the PR world with a role at Hill & Knowlton in New York.

In 1986, Van Meter joined FleishmanHillard as GM of the New York office. He also served on the board of the New York Urban League.

"One of my best days in the 32 years I served as CEO of FleishmanHillard was the day when Jan Van Meter called me in 1986 to say he had heard we were interested in bringing on a new general manager for our New York office," said John Graham, chairman at FleishmanHillard.

At the time, the NYC office was one of three FleishmanHillard locations and only had 15 staffers.

"He said he wanted to apply for the job. Immediately after I interviewed him, I hired him. Then I hired 20 of his colleagues who wanted to continue to work with Jan. That spoke volumes about his leadership capabilities. Suddenly we had a very strong New York office," Graham said.

By the time Van Meter retired in 2000, the New York office had grown "10-fold," according to a FleishmanHillard spokesperson.

"Jan was a long-time member of our management group and an important contributor as we grew from a small Midwest company into one of the leaders in the PR industry. He not only was a terrific business colleague, but he also was a close friend," Graham added.

During retirement, Van Meter taught French and wrote two books, "Tippecanoe and Tyler Too: Famous Slogans and Catchphrases in American History" and "Finley Peter Dunne: 1900-1926."

Van Meter is survived by his wife, Elena Sansalone; his son, Benjamin Van Meter and nieces, nephews and cousins.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

BeReal tries to catch users as they're being their authentic selves. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Can brands BeReal?

The size of Fleishman's New York office increased 10 times under Van Meter. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

FleishmanHillard’s Jan Van Meter dies at 81

Wendy Clark poised to step down as global CEO of Dentsu International

Wendy Clark poised to step down as global CEO of Dentsu International

90TEN hires industry veteran Joy Brownstein

90TEN hires industry veteran Joy Brownstein

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

5 things to watch post-Labor Day

5 things to watch post-Labor Day

Edelman noted that 54% of the agency's leaders are women. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Richard Edelman clarifies ‘mistake in delivery’ during return-to-office comments

The NFL isn’t just on TV — and brands can’t be either

The NFL isn’t just on TV — and brands can’t be either

Cultural sensitivity: Why every PR pro needs it and how to gain it

Cultural sensitivity: Why every PR pro needs it and how to gain it

L-R: New Imre additions Kristine Wobschall and Sonal Adhav.

Imre continues growth spurt with two additions