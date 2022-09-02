FleishmanHillard’s Jan Van Meter dies at 81

As GM, Van Meter helped develop FleishmanHillard’s New York office during its early stages.

NEW YORK: Jan Van Meter, 81, died on August 17 in hospice care, shortly after beginning treatment for cancer.

Van Meter, born in 1941, graduated with a B.A. from Wesleyan University and a Ph.D. from Stony Brook University.

After serving in the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1965 to 1971, Van Meter worked as a CIA intelligence analyst and taught English at the University of Texas at Austin. He then entered the PR world with a role at Hill & Knowlton in New York.

In 1986, Van Meter joined FleishmanHillard as GM of the New York office. He also served on the board of the New York Urban League.

"One of my best days in the 32 years I served as CEO of FleishmanHillard was the day when Jan Van Meter called me in 1986 to say he had heard we were interested in bringing on a new general manager for our New York office," said John Graham, chairman at FleishmanHillard.

At the time, the NYC office was one of three FleishmanHillard locations and only had 15 staffers.

"He said he wanted to apply for the job. Immediately after I interviewed him, I hired him. Then I hired 20 of his colleagues who wanted to continue to work with Jan. That spoke volumes about his leadership capabilities. Suddenly we had a very strong New York office," Graham said.

By the time Van Meter retired in 2000, the New York office had grown "10-fold," according to a FleishmanHillard spokesperson.

"Jan was a long-time member of our management group and an important contributor as we grew from a small Midwest company into one of the leaders in the PR industry. He not only was a terrific business colleague, but he also was a close friend," Graham added.

During retirement, Van Meter taught French and wrote two books, "Tippecanoe and Tyler Too: Famous Slogans and Catchphrases in American History" and "Finley Peter Dunne: 1900-1926."

Van Meter is survived by his wife, Elena Sansalone; his son, Benjamin Van Meter and nieces, nephews and cousins.