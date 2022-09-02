Liz Truss ‘would split Downing Street comms chief role’
Leadership of Downing Street’s comms operation will be split if Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister, with Simon McGee taking a Civil Service role and Adam Jones overseeing the political side of the operation, according to The Guardian.
