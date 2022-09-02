Budweiser Brewing Group appoints agency to help launch zero-alcohol Corona Cero
MSL UK has been hired by Budweiser Brewing Group to spread awareness and sampling of the latest non-alcoholic lager to hit the fast-growing ‘no and low’ alcohol drinks market.
