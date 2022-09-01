MSL recruits Evoke Kyne’s Stephanie DeViteri to lead health practice

NEW YORK: MSL U.S. has hired Stephanie DeViteri as managing director of its health practice, effective on August 22.

DeViteri replaced Stephanie O’Donnell, who had been in the role for nearly three years. O’Donnell could not be immediately reached for comment on her next move.

Reporting to MSL U.S. chief client officer Lisa Talbot, DeViteri has also joined the Publicis Groupe firm’s executive leadership team. DeViteri will aim to drive the health practice’s growth, focusing on pharma, devices, hospitals and consumer health brand sectors.

“Our mission is to make clients more influential,” DeViteri said, adding that she will work to build out the health practice’s team.

She also said she was drawn to MSL’s experience in both healthcare and consumer.

“Being able to take those consumer insights that MSL is well known for and bring them into health to create a different offering for clients,” she added, “that’s where I desire to focus my time.”

DeViteri has joined MSL after nearly 20 years at Evoke Kyne, most recently as head of North America, where she managed business retention, growth and employee engagement.

"Over her nearly 20 years at Evoke Kyne, Stephanie grew into an exceptional leader who made a tremendous impact on our people and our business. We wish Stephanie the absolute best in her new role and will be cheering her on every step of the way," said Evoke Kyne president Maureen Byrne.

Byrne added that Evoke Kyne will not immediately fill DiViteri's role. The firm's executive leadership team, including North American office heads, will assume her responsibilities in the near-term.

MSL saw both top- and bottom-line growth in 2021 and ended up 9% in the U.S. and 6% globally, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022. The firm also saw 15% revenue growth in its top 20 clients.

Last month, MSL U.S. named Ashley Chauvin as head of b-to-b and enterprise comms.