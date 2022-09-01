Imre continues growth spurt with two additions

The agency has added client experience and medical affairs execs.

BALTIMORE: On the heels of recent additions to its leadership team, Imre has bolstered its health practice with the addition of Kristine Wobschall and Sonal Adhav.

Wobschall joins as VP of client experience and Adhav as senior director of medical affairs.

“As our healthcare business rapidly expands, we continue to invest in top talent to meet our client’s needs,” said Imre Health president Anna Kotis in a statement. “Sonal and Kristine are high-impact leaders who have been able to seamlessly plug into the work and make us even stronger.”

Wobschall was previously VP, management supervisor at H4B Chelsea. Adhav arrives from Fishawack Health.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.