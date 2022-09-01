British Airways global PR and social chief joins electric airline firm Vertical Aerospace
Victoria Madden has left her role as British Airways head of global PR and social media to join Vertical Aerospace, the UK-based electric airplane manufacturer, in the new position of head of communications.
