Press release distribution helps companies get the word out about their latest news and business announcements. But once you have the release, it’s also important to share your news 1:1 with reporters who may be interested.
So, how can you cut through the noise and get your news seen?
In this short guide, get 10 practical tips for how to better pitch your news. Keep reading to learn more!
1) Include a brief overview of the news in your email to journalists.
It’s important to remember that journalists may not have time to read your entire press release, so including a brief overview in your email – then pasting the body of the release below – can be an effective technique.
2) Do your research.
Before you pitch, be sure you’re pitching a reporter that’s a fit. That means using a media database to research them – or going to their Twitter profile to see what they cover (and following them while you’re there).
Read at least a few of their stories. Understand their audience and their beat. This can never be over-emphasized. Time and again, reporters cite this as a top reason they become frustrated with public relations practitioners.
3) Offer an exclusive.
Experiment by offering a reporter an exclusive. Choose the reporter who’s the best fit for your story and work with only that reporter to publish the story. A slightly different approach is to offer a journalist an exclusive piece of information or unique angle.
Whichever approach you try, honor the exclusive agreement you’ve made. That builds trust, which is necessary for any long-lasting relationship.
4) Don’t send attachments: If you include photos or visuals of any kind, send a link.
Send links for everything – data and photos.
And visuals do matter. Not only will visuals increase the odds of a journalist picking up your news (through press release distribution and pitching), but making it easy to access the visuals can save them time.
5) Don’t turn it into a sales pitch.
A press release shouldn’t be written in an overly promotional style. Neither should the pitch accompanying your press release.
6) Personalize the pitch.
When you send the press release to a reporter, be sure to personalize the email. Don’t just blast it out with a generic “hello” to hundreds of reporters.
7) Provide enough lead time.
Not only are journalists inundated with pitches, but they’re also working against deadlines. This means you must think and plan ahead when you know you’ll have news to share.
8) Include everything that’s needed in your email.
Keep in mind that reporters are BUSY. Make it easy by including everything they might need in your initial email.
Be sure to do the legwork before any announcement by gathering visuals, customer references and data, so you can link to those – and check the spokesperson's availability to ensure that you can offer an interview if the reporter wants one.
9) Build a relationship.
Even before you pitch your press release to a journalist, it helps if you’ve established at least a baseline relationship. This can help your email stand out. They may be more likely to read it and reply.
10) Keep it brief – and get to the point.
As journalists struggle to keep up with the deluge of pitches they receive, help yours stand out by getting right to the point. Why are you contacting them? Why should they care?
