Real Chemistry says it's on track for 20% organic revenue growth in 2022

The healthcare specialist network reported 21% revenue growth in first half of the year.

SAN FRANCISCO: Real Chemistry posted global revenue of $270 million in the first half of 2022, up 21% from the same period of last year, the healthcare specialist firm said in a statement.

As a result, Real Chemistry is on track to hit more than 20% organic growth this year, it said.

A Real Chemistry representative was not immediately available for further comment.

The San Francisco-based agency highlighted investments in its data and AI portfolio, commercial and comms service offerings, employee programs and operational infrastructure.

In April, the company acquired AI shop ConversationHealth, which works to expand on conversations healthcare providers have with sales representatives or pharma companies with patients, according to ConversationHealth founder and CEO Dr. John Reeves.

Real Chemistry also said it “doubled down” on its staff over the past few months, establishing new mission, vision and value statements, offering new benefits and launching an employee recognition program. It eliminated about 50 jobs in the first half of this year in a restructuring.

The healthcare-focused firm also made several executive appointments this year, including Wendy Carhart as chief communications, culture and purpose officer and Wunderman Thompson alum Andy Johnson as chief information officer.

Hari Ramachandran and Dan Shannon were appointed as EVP of technology services and digital experience and group COO, respectively, and Nitin Choudhary was named EVP and GM of Real Chemistry IPM.ai group.

Real Chemistry saw revenue surge 35% in the U.S. in 2021 to $439 million, including organic growth of 31%, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022. Globally, revenue increased by 36% to $475 million last year.