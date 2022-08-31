Sling & Stone launches offering for US early stage, tech startups

LOS ANGELES: Sling & Stone has created a specialized unit designed to accelerate the growth of early stage technology startups in the U.S.

Mikaela Street, startup PR director, is leading the initiative from the agency’s Los Angeles office. She is reporting to Sling & Stone U.S. EVP Erin Grant.

Street will work closely with each startup’s founder, serving as their main strategic counsel. The agency will approach resourcing on an “as needed” basis, with an additional one or two staffers depending on the account.

“The point is to get these early stage brands in the door and grow with them from when they’re in the garage to when they potentially IPO down the track,” Street said.

Sling & Stone’s Los Angeles office has 13 employees and works with clients including online sneaker store KicksCrew and ad tech company Pathmatics.

Street said that Sling & Stone’s offering aims to bridge the gap between startups’ early “do-it-yourself” PR work and their partnerships with bigger agencies, which provide larger teams but at steeper costs.

“There’s plenty of great freelancers who serve this market,” she added, “but now these startups can get the benefit of an agency with more than decade of experience doing specifically [tech innovation work], with a global reach in four different countries.”

Based in Sydney, Australia, Sling & Stone also has offices in Auckland, New Zealand, and Singapore. Last year, VCCP Business, part of VCCP, acquired Sling & Stone. The firm has worked with clients including Twitter, ice cream brand Halo Top and brewer Goose Island, according to its website.