Jargon PR expands into Cardiff to capitalise on ‘incredible’ tech growth in Wales

Jargon said the launch was a “strategic move for the agency” designed to support the growing number of technology-based startups and scale-ups in Wales. Almost 600 startups have raised £27.9 million in VC funding since the start of the year and tech-related jobs make up 26% of all vacancies in the city.



“The growth in technology-based businesses throughout Wales in the past few years has been incredible,” said Jargon PR account manager Julia Fitzgerald, who will lead the new opening. “The new Cardiff office is perfectly positioned to work alongside the fast growth in Wales.”



The launch of the Cardiff office is the fourth UK office for Jargon PR’s 30-strong team, alongside its offices in Reading, Manchester and Dubai. It's the final stage of a process that began when it bought Vantage at the end of 2020.



Digital secretary Nadine Dorries said: “It’s fantastic Cardiff has become one of the fastest-growing tech hubs in the UK with new jobs being created at great pace in the technologies of the future. The UK government is determined to level up the country and is supporting people right across Wales to get the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in this dynamic industry.”