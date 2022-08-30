Constant Contact names Diffusion PR AOR

The firm is tasked with highlighting offerings beyond email marketing.

BOSTON: Email marketing platform Constant Contact has picked Diffusion as its PR AOR.

The firm is responsible for highlighting lesser-known skillsets of the company, such as SMS and social media marketing.

“It’s about making sure that more businesses and nonprofits know about that full reach that [Constant Contact’s] online marketing platform has for them,” said Kate Ryan, Diffusion MD.

Allie Tedone, Diffusion VP, will lead a team of six on the Constant Contact account.

Constant Contact reached out to Diffusion as part of an agency search in May and finalized its choice in July. The platform quickly narrowed down its options to two firms before landing on Diffusion, said Kristen Andrews, Constant Contact senior director of communications.

“We’re a Boston-based company, so they ensure that we have some folks in Boston who know the media landscape here very well,” she said.

Constant Contact parted ways with incumbent Lewis PR in order to refresh its brand and focus on customer relationships, said Andrews.

Part of Diffusion’s mission is to tell the stories of Constant Contact clients who may not have large marketing budgets but have used marketing data the platform has gathered. The firm is also working on a campaign that focuses on data and features creative activations in the company’s hometown of Boston.

Ryan declined to discuss campaign details further, and Ryan and Andrews declined to discuss budget information.

DEI specialist Involve picked Diffusion to handle comms for its efforts relating to workplace diversity and inclusion back in July.

GoPro also selected the firm as its PR AOR, with a focus on U.S. media relations, in April.

Constant Contact’s customer base includes farms, bookstores, bakeries and Boston real estate agencies.