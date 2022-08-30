Big Valley Marketing names Steve Kerns as first CMO

Big Valley says its revenue has increased by 2.5x over the past two years.

SILICON VALLEY: Big Valley Marketing has brought on Steve Kerns as its first chief marketing officer.

Kerns started in the role on Monday. He is reporting to president Katie Huang Shin and working closely with founder and CEO Tim Marklein.

Kerns will be responsible for leading Big Valley’s sales and marketing operations while serving as a senior consultant to key clients.

Big Valley has increased its revenues by 2.5-times over the past two years, providing strategy, positioning, research, content and media services for more than 25 technology companies, the firm said in a statement. The agency is focused on technology marketing and communications.

“The firm has experienced significant growth over the last several years,” said Kerns of why the CMO role was created. “From just a headcount standpoint, the team doubled in 2020 and continued to grow throughout 2021, attracting interest from a good amount of clients.”

He added that based on the business growth, Big Valley wants to increase its efforts to raise awareness and attract clients, and Kerns will help the firm do that by evangelizing its point of view on tech and marketing trends.

“Technology storytelling is shifting greatly in the last several years,” he said. “The importance of enterprise tech storytelling has increased as a result of the pandemic and there is an opportunity in an increasingly challenging technology media landscape to do things a little differently.”

Big Valley is “reframing” the client-agency dynamic to set better expectations, drive more impactful results and expand the role of comms across the marketing landscape, Kerns said.

Kerna has joined Big Valley from AxiCom, where he served as EVP and MD for North America for the past two years. He left the firm in early August. Previously, Kerns was GM and SVP of WE Communications San Francisco. His previous agency experience includes Text100 and Bite Global, now known as Archetype, Edelman, FleishmanHillard, SparkPR and Ogilvy Public Relations.