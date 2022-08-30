New Balance promotes Romina Bongiovanni to oversee international marketing

Bongiovanni has a background in communications with experience at Saatchi & Saatchi and Edelman.

by Ewan Larkin 30 August 2022

Romina Bongiovanni headshot
Bongiovanni has also worked at Sensis and in other earned media roles. (Photo credit: Jaron Johns).

LOS ANGELES: New Balance has named Romina Bongiovanni as global director of international marketing, effective on Wednesday. 

Bongiovanni is set to replace Tim Malone, who joined Crocs as VP of global integrated marketing in May. She will report to Jeff McAdams, VP of global marketing, and join the company’s global leadership team. 

“I’m excited to continue advocating for the bridges we’re building across different [international] regions,” Bongiovanni said, adding that international revenue accounts for more than half of New Balance’s total sales. 

Bongiovanni will help to manage New Balance’s broad marketing strategy, including merchandising, retail operations and creative, and she will aim to drive consumer demand through brand performance and lifestyle campaigns. 

One of the touchpoints in her scope and New Balance’s marketing strategy, Bongiovanni said, is communications. 

“As we announce new brand developments, our [respective] markets will have communications experts to deliver the news to wide publications,” she said. 

Most recently, Bongiovanni served as New Balance’s director of global comms and entertainment. The company is searching for a replacement.  

Prior to New Balance, Bongiovanni worked at Saatchi & Saatchi as group director for earned media and PR. She also previously held senior roles at Sensis, Edelman and founded her own boutique firm called Journey PR & Marketing

New Balance, which operates in more than 120 countries, posted a revenue of $3.3 billion in 2021, according to Forbes. The footwear and apparel retailer has more than 8,000 associates worldwide. 


