Fahlgren Mortine names Marty McDonald president

CEO and former president Neil Mortine will also assume the title of chairman.

by Ewan Larkin 31 August 2022

Image of Neil Mortine sitting with Marty McDonald.
L-R: Neil Mortine and new Fahlgren Mortine president Marty McDonald.

COLUMBUS, OH: Fahlgren Mortine has promoted Marty McDonald to president, effective on September 1. 

McDonald, reporting to CEO Neil Mortine, will become the first female president in Fahlgren Mortine’s 60-year history. 

In her new role, McDonald will oversee Fahlgren Mortine’s 200 staffers and daily operations. She will also focus on culture, recruitment and retention, as well as growth in key segments such as tourism and economic development, b-to-b and consumer. 

As part of McDonald’s promotion, Mortine will shed the president role and assume the chairman title. 

“At some point, I will give up the CEO title and move into a full chairman role,” Mortine said. “At this stage, it just felt right and natural to add [chairman] to the CEO title.”

Mortine added that there are no plans to move into a chairman-only role for “the foreseeable future.”

McDonald, who has worked at Fahlgren Mortine for more than 22 years, most recently served as EVP. A replacement for her former position has not been named, but McDonald said the agency is “working through transition plans.”

Headquartered in Columbus, Fahlgren Mortine also has Ohio offices in Dayton and Cleveland, as well as locations in Boise, Idaho, and New York. The firm also has employees in Chicago, Illinois, Miami, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Sacramento, California. Its clients have included grocery chain Kroger, pharmaceutical company Abbott and Dunkin’, according to its website. 

Fahlgren Mortine posted revenue of $30 million in the U.S. in 2021, up 20% from the year before, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022. The firm is on-track for another double-digit growth year, it said in a statement. 


